It was one small step for high school students, one giant leap for the advanced technologies group.

Students at Harbor Creek High School reached for the stars Monday as they communicated with an astronaut on the International Space Station.

The Advanced Technologies Group has been preparing for the last nine months to talk to commander Andreas Mogensen who is currently traveling at 17,500 miles an hour, 250 miles above our heads.

A technical mentor that travels throughout the U.S. said Harborcreek’s students are one of the most unique he has ever worked with.

“About three quarters of the students that you see on this stage today are already licensed amateur radio operators. So, they’ve done this, they know how to do this,” said Gordon Scannell, a technical mentor for Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS).

The aspiring future astronauts prepared 22 questions for when ISS flew overhead.

The station is in range for about ten minutes before it goes below the horizon.

The students communicated with the International Space Station through these antennas that are located on the roof of the high school that they assembled themselves.

“It took a lot of practice with a bunch of other satellites to do something like this,” said Miguel Erb, a sophomore member of the Advance Technologies Group at Harbor Creek High School.

“We had to set up the program too, to make that works, which was a lot of work. It was definitely very challenging.”

Many students agreed that radio is the unsung hero of space.

“I’ve grown up in an age where we just have the internet, and we take other stuff for granted like the radio, but its honestly very important,” said Liam Ferrick, an eighth grader and member of the Advance Technologies Group at Harbor Creek High School.

“Once Commander Mogensen responded it was such a relief. I’m still lightheaded like half an hour later. It’s just wonderful really,” added Giles Veit, a sophomore and member of the Advance Technologies group at Harbor Creek High School.