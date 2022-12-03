Action Toy Man hosted its yearly Toys For Tots event on Tuesday and welcomed visitors to bring or purchase packaged toys to donate.

Toys for Tots is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, whose mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.

“This is the first year since COVID that we’re back up and running Action Toy Man and showing awareness. As you can see, some of the cars driving through here are having a good time,” said Sgt. Bajor, coordinator, Toys for Tots.

People can donate toys at this location until Monday, Dec. 5. After that, toys can be dropped off at 905 Millcreek Mall Blvd., across from JC Penney.