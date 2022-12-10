The day has finally come after months of collecting toys.

Distribution for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program kicked off on Saturday. New action figures, dolls and trinkets were stuffed in bags and donated to families-in-need to make their Christmas special.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, churches and local organizations that assist children will be receiving toys as well. The Toys for Tots coordinator explained how this event is important to Erie and the surrounding areas.

“It shows the warmth and the heart, the giving that they have. There’s some organizations that don’t have the ability to fulfill 6,000 requests for children to have a Christmas, and the City of Erie gives enough to show they have the ability to do that,” said Sgt. Bajor, Toys for Tots coordinator 2022.

Sgt. Bajor and the Marines encourage people to donate to local institutions during the year as the giving doesn’t stop once the holidays are over.