Hockey fans were in for a summertime treat Sunday afternoon.

Local veterans took to the ice against the Pittsburgh Warriors all to raise money for charity as part of the Bay Frog Open.

The Uncommon Grit Foundation hosts the Bay Frog Open with a goal to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country.

After service, veterans need all of the help they can get to become more comfortable with civilian life.

Veterans face higher risk of mental health issues and suicide than those who haven’t served.

“There’s a lot of veterans that come home and are pretty much lost and don’t know what to do. Because there’s a big transition between the military life and civilian life. We just want to make sure that we’re out there to help the veterans realize what resources there are for them and give them that hope,” said Scott Kessler, recruiter specialist at VA of Erie.

The Warriors Cup hockey game at the Erie Bank Sports Park on Sunday was another way to show support for our veterans and raise funds for our country’s finest men and women.

The Pittsburgh Warriors Hockey Team is a huge advocate for the supporting combat-disabled veterans through hockey. Bringing to Erie its own players and former NHL players to compete in an exhibition game.

The Warriors’ president said they’ve been active since 2018 and their cause has swept the nation, adding almost every NHL franchise has a Warriors team attached to it.

The President of the Pittsburgh Warriors explains the therapeutic benefits that hockey can have for veterans.

“It forces your brain to process things differently. It opens up different paths in your brain to allow more thought, more function, more discipline to help you fight through whatever you’re struggling through without having to use medicine or other medicinal means,” said Dave Jackel, president of the Pittsburgh Warriors.

Celebrity guests included former players from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Erie Otters, and Mercyhurst Lakers hockey.

Jackel added having their support and voice in pushing forward their mission means everything.

“When you see somebody who’s struggling at the end of their ‘mission’, we’ll call it, and we see that we’re able to bring them back and make them a valuable asset to themselves, to their community, based around something like what we’re doing, it just makes everything worth it,” Jackel went on to say.

The Bay Frog Open kicked off early Sunday morning with an open-water mile-long swim in Presque Isle Bay. Participants were accompanied by former Navy SEALS.

Monday, they’ll host a golf scramble featuring special operations veterans, former NHL players, and other celebrity guests including a golf trick shot professional.