One local VFW held a special dinner for those who may not have family to enjoy Christmas with.

The Edinboro McKean VFW held a free buffet for members and veterans. The group is hoping to reach those who have nowhere else to go or have no family.

One member told WJET it’s great to support those during the holidays.

“I think it’s nice to have a family with you. Sometimes you don’t have family close enough to come join you and you don’t want to sit by yourself and just eat and have nobody. It’s nice to be here with other people,” said Donna Nagy, Edinboro McKean VFW member.

Edinboro McKean VFW has held free meals for the last several years.