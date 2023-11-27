A local warming shelter has opened its doors for Erie’s homeless population during the winter months.

Our Neighbors Place Seasonal Overflow Shelter is a 38-bed emergency shelter for people who are banned from other shelters or when traditional shelter beds are full.

People who come to the shelter are provided a cot, blankets, food and showers at most locations.

The chief executive officer of EUMA said the shelter is a way for people to get out of the cold and wet conditions overnight.

“This is the reason that we exist. Our neighbors experiencing a housing crisis deserve to be in out of the cold. This is literally a lifesaving enterprise. We’re committed to moving people from homeless to home, from hopeless to hope and a brighter tomorrow,” said Kurt Crays, COO of EUMA.

Our Neighbors Place will be at the Mental Health Association, located at 1101 Peach St., in downtown Erie from Nov. 15-28. View the shelter’s complete schedule online.