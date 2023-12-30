For many, New Year’s resolutions are about improving your physical health and well-being.

Local wellness experts said prioritizing mental health is a large part of achieving that goal.

Many are hoping to become a better version of themselves in the new year and experts at Presque Isle Mind-Body Wellness Center at 2500 Palermo Drive in Millcreek said addressing your mental health is key.

“It affects your overall health. We all are affected in some way with stress or anxiety and we aren’t very good at managing those. So, learning techniques to help manage those better can really affect your overall well-being,” said Nichole Knight, director of operations for Presque Isle Mind-Body Wellness Center.

Presque Isle Wellness Center has a variety of outpatient mental health services including psychiatry, counseling, health coaching, massage therapy, and yoga all under one roof. Knight said there are also some free services.

“We have a grief support group once a month we have free services as far as yoga mediation on our YouTube channel on all of our social media, on our website,” Knight said.

The owner of yogaErie said practicing yoga changed her life and she encourages others to give it a try.

“It really provided for me an ability to deal with stress to relieve stress and, you know, when stressful situations came up I was able to cope with them better,” said Jill Murphey, owner of yogaErie

Murphey says breathing techniques and the level of focus and concentration that yoga requires helped her manage stress.

Adding yogaErie has a variety of classes including a basics class for new students.

“Erie is a great place for yoga there are so many opportunities in the area we’re just proud to be a part of it,” Murphey went on to say.