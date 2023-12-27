A local coffee shop in Lawrence Park is closing its doors for good. But many will be happy to hear that another local coffee shop will soon take its place.

This Saturday, Coffee in the Park on Main Street will brew its final pot. The coffee shop was a favorite community gathering spot.

In fact, Kristen Davis loved going there so much that she decided to buy it.

Davis will reopen the shop with a new name in February. She said the Park Coffee and Bread Company will have many items customers loved from Coffee in the Park and more.

“I’m going to keep several breakfast options that she has. I’m going to keep several breakfast drinks that she already is currently doing. I’m going to bring more sour dough, more baked goods, gluten free options, and some vegan options as well for people,” said Davis,

Davis said she’s excited to become a part of the Lawrence Park business community and predicts continued growth on Main Street.