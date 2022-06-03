Friday, June 3 is World Bicycle Day, and it couldn’t have been a nicer day to head out to Presque Isle State Park for a bicycle ride.

Folks riding bicycles at the state park has become a staple in the area.

Biking is simple and affordable, especially considering the price of gas. People ride bikes for many reasons, but it is certainly one of the more healthy hobbies to enjoy.

We caught up with a rider who explained what it is that keeps those wheels turning.

“I love to bike around here, it’s an easy loop. I love the smells. I love to see the wildlife. I love to come out early on the weekday mornings because the traffic is not so bad. We’re just so lucky to have this so close to home,” said Therese Toth, avid bike rider.