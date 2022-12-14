One local man is shining a light and uncovering hidden history in our area.

After many hours of research, Kevin Johnson uncovered an Underground Railroad in Erie. Over the decades, the landscape of Parade and East 12 streets has changed, but back in the 1800s, it was the location of an Underground Railroad that helped protect runaway slaves.

After countless hours of research, Kevin Johnson uncovered an Underground Railroad at the location of Parade and East 12th streets. The scenery has changed over the years, but the Ford Station was instrumental in helping runaway slaves find freedom.

The Ford Station of Erie began in 1811 and continued until 1836, the only station known to have operated at that time. The location will have a marker approved by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) thanks to Johnson’s efforts.

“Everyone will hopefully realize that very early on before when it was all just farmland, there were the people here that were working towards making a better life for people,” said Kevin Johnson, Ford Station researcher.

He said his work at uncovering history is not over and more needs to be done.

“It will continue past the marker. There are large chunks of their story and stories that they associate with, which we don’t know about which is probably out there, and we could find that,” Johnson added.

“It’s the most amazing thing in history to have something new that you didn’t know before. People get complacent thinking they know everything there is to know about something until something comes out of the woodwork. You start to think about things in a new way,” said Jeff Sherry, museum educator, Hagen History Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Johnson also wrote a book about the first Underground Railroad station. A copy of it can be viewed in the Blasco Library’s Heritage Room.