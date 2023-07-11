The former longtime CEO of Sarah Reed Senior Living was honored Tuesday morning with a special naming ceremony.

The board of directors dedicated their 2017 addition on Myrtle Street to Gale Magyar for her 45 years of leadership, compassion, and stewardship.

The ceremony unveiled the new name of the building — “Gale Magyar Wing.”

Magyar started as a volunteer at the senior living center and says she would have never imaged she’d be where she is today.

“I’ve worked with wonderful boards of directors, I’m so appreciated of the faith they showed in me and the trust. All the residents and families through the years, truthfully I’ve seen several generations of people come in. Them from years ago, their children, and even a third generation because it’s been 45 years. So it’s been a wonderful experience,” said Gale Magyar, former CEO, Sarah Reed Senior Living.

During the emotional ceremony, the board commented that her inspiration, determination, and guidance has ensured services for generations of seniors and their families.