A local volunteer firefighter is being honored with a traditional escorted firefighters processional in Wesleyville.

Alan Paulhamus passed away in a covid-related line of duty death on Sunday, June 5. The volunteer firefighter served at the Fairfield Hose Company for almost 40 years.

He had many titles while volunteering, and finished his last few years as a dayside ambulance driver for the fire department.

The processional began at Dusckas Funeral Home in Wesleyville, and proceeded throughout Wesleyville and Harborcreek.

The fire chief says Paulhamus was always willing to help where he was needed, and is thankful for all his years of service.