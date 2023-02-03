(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, but that love doesn’t only have to be for humans, it can also be for our furry friends.

That’s why the Erie Humane Society wants to help residents find their forever pet at their Shelter Speed Dating event on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shelter asks for a $14 donation to participate. If you find your match, your donation covers the adoption fee.

Approved applications are required, which you can fill out by emailing maria@eriehumanesociety.org.