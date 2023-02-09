Attention all book lovers! The Blasco Library has the event for you.

Thursday was the first small book sale of 2023. It features romance, mystery and general fiction paperbacks, DVDs, puzzles and much more.

In the past, it has been called the romance sale but now, it’s called a “sweetheart of a sale.” All items are donated and sold to benefit services and programs at the library.

Prices are as low as $1 to encourage a community of readers.

“By offering books at a reasonable price, people can build their own home libraries. Parents can buy books for their kids,” said Marcy Bencivenga, treasurer, Friends of the Erie County Library. “They’re gently used so they may not be perfect but they’re very nice books to have.”

The sale continues at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.