(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what will you be planning to do?

Whether you’re soulmate searching, caring for the loved ones you have, or just looking to spend time with friends or family, Erie has multiple events that can get you in the loving spirit.

Galentine’s Day Event!

Grab a gal pal or three and head to Brush Boutique: Clothing and Accessories on Feb. 11 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for their Galentine’s Day celebration. There will be swag bags, yummy treats, free gifts with purchase and “BRuSH Bucks.” Event details can be found online.

And on Feb. 13, join Chatting with Sonya and Friends for a “CWS And Friends” Galentine’s Day event. You can learn more about this event.

Valentine’s Day at Flagship City District

Bring the family to Flagship City District for cookie decorating, valentine crafting, live music and much more at their free Valentine’s Day event on Feb. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. Learn more about this event on their Facebook page.

Valentine’s Day Event with Erie Guinea Pig Rescue

Come make Valentines for rescue guinea pigs! The Buzz N’ B’s Aquarium & Pet Shop will have their Erie Guinea Pig Rescue at the store on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You will be able to make valentines for the pigs to be donated to the rescue. The rescue will also have some adoptable piggies with them as well as lots of information about them. Event details can be found here.

FUMC Valentine’s Day Party

Looking for something fun for the little ones? Join the First United Methodist Church for a fun afternoon with crafts, games, snacks, and friends! Walk-ins are welcome, but supplies are limited. If you would like to attend, make sure to reserve your spot.

Dinner Under the Stars Returns

For the 20th year, Penn State Behrend’s stellar Valentine’s Day dinner date is back with a gourmet meal served under the night sky at the Yahn Planetarium, 4205 College Drive.

Planetarium Director Jim Gavio will narrate a live show during the event on Feb. 13. This is the last time that the Hagen History Center will host Dinner Under the Stars. Learn more on their website.

Valentine’s Day Date Skate at the Downtown Erie Community Skating Rink

Head downtown to the Erie Community Ice Rink on Feb. 14 for a special night of for Valentine’s Day featuring love tunes with DJ Bill Page, lights, and more. Come for a couple’s skate before heading to a romantic dinner downtown or for a night out with friends. To learn more and plan your visit, visit their Facebook page.

Paint & Pet: Valentine’s Night Special

Join the cats at Purrista Cat Cafe for a special Paint & Pet Night on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. to wrap up the celebration for their “One-Year Cativersary” Party. Celebrate a year of cat adoptions, coffee & community in downtown Erie by painting a Kandinsky-inspired painting with cat heads and hearts. You can sign up here.