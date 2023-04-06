(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — City of Erie residents in select neighborhoods can now apply for mini-grants for some home repairs through a local organization.

Love Your Block, Erie is focusing on two to three blocks for a one-week, large scale community project.

They are also asking for volunteers who would like to lend a helping hand, making Erie neighborhoods a better place to live in. Volunteers will help remove junk and debris from properties, cut overgrown grass and clean up the public right-of-way.

In addition, residents in the targeted block can apply to install new handrails; update house numbers and mailboxes; paint porches, doors, or shutters; or landscape in the front of the property.

The Erie neighborhoods of focus are these areas:

East Avenue/Pulaski/Lighthouse

Marvintown

Lakeside

East Bayfront Byrne Grant Area

If interested, you can apply online. If you would like to volunteer for the clean-up project, you can register with this form.