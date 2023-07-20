The City of Erie’s Love Your Block team has officially started its first summer project.

This week, the team is focusing on the East Avenue neighborhood and providing small home repair projects. This includes painting porches, installing handrails, landscaping and removing debris from properties.

This project marks the beginning of four weeks. The team will be stopping in the East Bayfront, Lakeside and Marvintown neighborhoods.

“We know that people need assistance with properties and fixing them up, but we also saw the need in neighborhoods that didn’t currently have any neighborhood organization support. That’s where the city is kind of fulling in to bring people together, bring people to the table, start the conversation to try to build some capacity with neighborhoods to do more types of these projects in the future,” said Erin Carey, neighborhood planner for the City of Erie.

Love Your Block is partnering with Serve Erie this week to complete these community projects.