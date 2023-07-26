Clean-up continues in several Erie neighborhoods with the city’s Love Your Block program.

The Love Your Block team was working on 14 small home repair and clean-up projects in the East Bayfront neighborhood.

The area is bounded by Holland Street to the west and the Bayfront Connector to the east. Wednesday morning, they were removing debris between East 6th and 12th Streets.

One volunteer shared how rewarding it is to help those in Erie community.

“The one that comes to mind is Miss Patty on 9th Street, sweetest old lady I’ve ever met. She was so grateful. We helped her move a giant fence in her backyard. She gave us water, she gave us little huggees, she was just so nice, we helped her out repainting her deck. It was just a great time,” said Luis Ruelas of AmeriCorps.

They are still looking for more volunteers for the Love Your Block program, with clean-ups scheduled for this Saturday. For more information on volunteering with them, head to the Love Your Block website.