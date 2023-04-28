If you’re looking for an environmentally friendly volunteer opportunity or just want to get more involved in your community, we have the activity for you.

The City of Erie’s Love Your Block team is starting its summer project with three neighborhood cleanups.

Saturday is the first clean-up day that will take place in the Marvintown neighborhood. If you would like to participate, you can meet the team at the Wilson Middle School parking lot at 11 a.m.

Love Your Block connects neighbors to one another with information and resources to build a stronger, healthier Erie. One of the Love Your Block members said the team will also be spreading the word about other volunteer activities that will take place during the summer.

“The Love Your Block team is going to be canvassing those neighborhoods with information about our summer projects which are coming up beginning July 18 and going through Sept. 2. We’re going to be spending a whole week in those specific neighborhoods that I already outlined doing some small home repairs, doing some large-scale community clean-ups and partnership with city departments,” said Gretchen Kerr, Love Your Block.

If you would like more information on how their projects or how to volunteer, you can visit their website here.