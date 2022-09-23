Love Your Block volunteers spent their day working to improve multiple houses along East 6th Street in Erie.

Friday’s project included many small home repairs like installing a railing and fixing concrete steps.

Multiple projects are coming up in October, and organizers told us they are always in need of skilled volunteers.

One organizer said “Love Your Block” focuses on helping residents fix up their homes who would otherwise be unable to.

“Another big part of ‘Love Your Block’ is that we’re getting neighbors to get connected to city resources as well. There’s a lot of things that people don’t know about,” said Karen Reyes, Love Your Block Vista. “And really just getting volunteers to come and work together on a project revitalizing this area that has been in need and redlined for so long.”

Click here or call (814) 870-1269 to find out how you can be a volunteer.