Saturday was the last day of “Love Your Neighbor Days” and it finished off with an afternoon of community-wide celebration.

Four locations in Erie are working with Our West Bayfront to bring the neighborhood and community together.

People were able to enjoy free crafts, snacks, and a picnic. One location was The Martin Luther King Jr. Center. The Family Mainstream program took the time to decorate the gym and welcome in the community.

The lead family resource coordinator said it’s important to support our youth, and encourage them to do positive things.

“We used to call it a village. Back in the day when I was growing up we had a village. You couldn’t do anything without your neighbor telling your mom or dad about what’s going on we want to get back to that. Because it is very difficult to do alone. Together everyone achieves more.” said Alicia George, lead family resource coordinator for the Family Mainstream Program.