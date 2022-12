Think your holiday lights are the best on the block? Now’s your chance to prove it — with Loving Lighting Local.

First, snap a photo of your house — all lit up with holiday decorations. Then head to the contest page on YourErie.com to enter.

Watch JET 24 Action News at 6 p.m., and FOX 66 News, First @ 10. We will feature one home every Friday leading up to Christmas.