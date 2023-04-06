Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor was in town Thursday morning and was looking for ways to help small businesses stay afloat.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis took a tour of downtown Erie and parts of Millcreek Township to speak with small business owners. He outlined Governor Josh Shapiro’s “commonsense budget” that will help grow businesses in Pennsylvania and revitalize main streets.

Davis said their budget proposal invested $8.6 million into the Keystone Communities Program and added its importance to foster a strong business environment for growth in the commonwealth.

“We need to make sure that not only are we attracting new businesses, but we’re helping and making it easier for folks who want to start their business. We heard from business owners today about the challenges that they face. We believe the state can be a partner in helping provide capital and financial support to small businesses that want to grow and thrive here in Pennsylvania,” said Davis.

Democratic state Representative Ryan Bizzarro and Republican state Senator Dan Laughlin were also there to support the bi-partisan effort.