Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Are you a kind and compassionate hard worker looking for a job opportunity in health care? The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) could be your new workplace.

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) highlighted career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie.

The PSSH is looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants to apply. Anyone interested should attend the PSSH job fair from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 560 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA.

Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made on the day of the event. Attendees are asked to bring two forms of identification.

“We have a lot of high energy, spirited employees at PSSH, because they look forward to taking care of the men and women who served our nation,” said Cherie Spacht, PSSH commandant. “The satisfaction of caring for veterans and their spouses is just one of the many benefits our staff members enjoy as commonwealth employees.”

PSSH workers not only have an opportunity to learn new skills to advance their careers but also enjoy the community of fellow employees who care for those who served in the United States Armed Forces. The PSSH is one of six veterans homes operated by the DMVA.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The PSSH will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesday hiring events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the year.

For questions regarding the PSSH job fair, call 814-878-4943. Those wanting to apply for the position should sign up at this website prior to attending the job fair.