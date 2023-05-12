(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Interest in keeping unwanted items for yourself? Penn State Behrend’s program is helping to keep reusable items out of the waste stream.

The “Trash to Treasure” sale at Penn State Behrend is an end-of-summer event perfect for bargain-hunters, and helps get some great use out of the community’s unwanted items.

It also benefits the environment and United Way of Erie County, which receives the proceeds. This year’s sale will be Saturday, May 13.

The sale is held in Junker Center and is free and open to the public beginning at 9 a.m. Early admission begins at 7:30 a.m. at a cost of $5 per person. Until noon on Saturday, shoppers can fill a box for $5.

Many of the items sold at Trash to Treasure are donated by Penn State Behrend students as they move out of the college’s residence halls and apartments and no longer need the items they’ve purchased, which include:

mirrors

rugs

bedding

lamps

bicycles

golf equipment

books

electronics and

Penn State Behrend athletic team clothing.

The sale is coordinated by the college’s athletics office, the Civic Engagement staff and the Behrend sustainability team.