Looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit? Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is coming to the Warner Theatre this Thursday.

The band, which has become synonymous with holiday music, will perform in Erie for one night only. Attendees can expect seasonal favorites including “Deck the Halls” and “Joy to the World.”

The performance will also feature dazzling multi-media effects in the intimate Warner Theatre setting. Celebrating more than 35 years of their holiday tour, Mannheim Steamroller boasts the longest-running concert tour in the industry.

Percussionist and recorder player Roxanne Layton has been with the band for 26 years and says the show will be a 4D experience for attendees.

“Well, we have a beautiful LED screen behind us. There are six of us on stage with an orchestra. And we have atmospheric effects that happen. But you have to come to the show to see that. It’ll be an all-sensory experience!” said Layton.

Thursday’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas are available in person at the Erie Insurance Arena box office and online.