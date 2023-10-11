Builders and producers are gathering to celebrate the world of manufacturing on Wednesday.

The Manufacturer and Business Association’s (MBA) Manufacturing Day event kicked off at 8 a.m. with over 60 interactive exhibits and displays. Students are breaking out into educational sessions that focus on critical manufacturing topics.

Sully Sullenberger, pilot from Miracle on the Hudson, will appear as the event keynote speaker to continue the manufacturing celebration.

During the day, there will be a presentation of the 2023 Patrick R. Locco Scholarship awards winners. These winners are from five area vocational and technical schools, each has received a $1,000 scholarship.

American hero Ambassador C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger will deliver the keynote address at the MBA’s 118th Annual Event, starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Bayfront Convention Center.

He is a retired American fighter pilot, diplomat and airline pilot best known for the “Miracle on the Hudson,” when he landed US Airways Flight 1549 in New York’s frigid Hudson River in January 2009 after both engines were disabled by a bird strike. All 155 people on board survived.

The 10th Anniversary of the MFG Day Showcase with area manufacturers, educators and more than 2,000 students will take place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday to highlight the high-paying, high-tech careers that are available in today’s diverse manufacturing industry.

According to Matt Clark, the vice chairman of the MBA, the event continues to grow every year. He added Erie has a strong manufacturing base.

“Most inspirational is to have all the students here. It is really great that they chose to be here because they are our future. We want them to stay in Erie, don’t feel like they need to look outside of Erie, PA or northwest PA for their career and to stay here and raise a family just like we have done, that’s what we really want to do,” said Clark.

Stay tuned to JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m. for much more on the Manufacturer and Business Association’s (MBA) Manufacturing Day event.