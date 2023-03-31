A west county employer is beginning a sweet expansion and creating up to 100 jobs.

Maple Donuts in Lake City has a groundbreaking planned for next week, but work is already underway. The project will result in a new 30,000-square-foot freezer.

The old freezer space will be used to build two new production lines. The expansion is expected to add 80 to 100 full-time positions in the next year or two with jobs at Maple Donuts starting at $16 an hour.

“It’s very exciting to be able to add to it, to add more jobs in the west county for sure and to add more production space and continue to punch out these delicious donuts,” said Kara Nuber, Maple Donuts hiring manager.

Maple Donuts hopes to have the expansion finished by the end of 2023. The company produces millions of cases of donuts each year.