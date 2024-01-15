Even in single-digit temperatures, many Erie citizens have made their way downtown to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, the community gathered as City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember, along with some students, came together in front of city hall for an official flag-raising ceremony. The flag represents Dr. King’s legacy and the future generations to come.

Starting at Perry Square, people are marching approximately 6 blocks to the Martin Luther King Center at 312 Chestnut St.

This year, organizers and the mayor are encouraging more young people to attend and has a challenge for them.

“Let’s make Erie a better place for every human being that lives here. Again, it doesn’t matter, their religion, gender or the color of their skin or nationality — all of those are minor differences. Let’s get together and let’s make everyone respected here in Erie,” said Schember.

The mayor thanks those who came out even during these temperatures.

There will be a gathering at the center after the march.