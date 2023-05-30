One local bank is celebrating 115 years of serving the community.

On Tuesday morning, Marquette Savings Banks was honored by the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers (PACB).

Marquette is the only locally headquartered bank that remains in northwestern Pennsylvania. The bank wanted to thank its employees, customers and the communities they serve.

John Dill, the bank’s president and CEO, said it’s important to be part of the community.

“Everything that we do stays here locally. Our customers, our focus or decision-making, is part of the community, and it remains local. Our focus remains in northwestern PA,” said Dill.

Marquette has over 150 employees in 12 locations in Erie and Crawford counties.