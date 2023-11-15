An influential Erie artist known as Matta D, passed away earlier this week.

Joan Matta Deckard — a.k.a. Matta D — was a local printmaker and sculptor who inspired artists throughout the region. Matta D also helped with the Erie Summer Festival of the Arts.

She died at age 85 after some recent health problems.

A musician and owner of a local art gallery said Matta D’s work can be seen in homes and businesses across Erie County and described her as a friend and prolific artist.

“She’s that one artist that I could go so many different places and instantly recognize her work, but it was everywhere. I think she was an extremely important artist in our city. I think she was a wonderful human being,” said Steve Trohoske, musician & co-owner of City Gallery.

Matta D’s work can be seen in front of Erie Insurance Arena and inside the Erie Art Museum.