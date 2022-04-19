Mayor Joe Schember and other community leaders gathered in Perry Square to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Community leaders and children gathered in Perry Square Tuesday morning to plant pinwheels to bring attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center says there are services throughout Erie County to help survivors of child abuse and sexual assault.

“To make sure the community knows that there is help, hope and healing, and that there are services for people affected by these crimes, but also more importantly to bring educational and preventative services so we don’t have these kinds of crimes in Erie County,” said Paul Lukach, Executive Director, Crime Victim Center.

