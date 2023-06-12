The skies will shine brightly once again 4th of July weekend when the Lights Over Lake Erie fireworks return to the City of Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember announced the return of Erie’s traditional fireworks display at Monday’s news conference. You can watch it below:

It’s the sound of Lights Over Lake Erie, where the fireworks will be shot off near the Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing for this year’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 3, @ 10 p.m.

Erie’s traditional fireworks display will be seen along the waterfront, The Bluffs, the water in Presque Isle Bay and other surrounding areas.