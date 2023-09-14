It’s Hunger Action Month, a time for the community to come together and help our neighbors in need.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember has recognized Hunger Action Month.

Karen Seggi, the executive director of the regional Second Harvest Food Bank, said they provide food to 80,000 residents in northwest Pennsylvania. She added that it takes the support from the community to make this possible.

“Collectively, we as a community — and I’m talking about our legislators, our businesses, our clergy, our neighbors and every individual in our area — need to recognize that it exists, and then it’s up to us to do something to make sure that our neighbors or family members have something to eat,” Seggi explained.

Seggi added that residents can contact federal legislators to let them know there is still a need for an emergency food assistance program and SNAP benefits.