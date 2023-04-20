One local school district received a generous donation to benefit the future workforce.

On Thursday morning, McDowell Manufacturing Association received a $20,000 check from the Gene Hass Foundation, and representatives from various organizations got a tour of the school’s facilities.

That check will benefit McDowell High School students in the form of scholarships for higher education.

“We believe as a high school, and one that has this nationally recognized program, we can make a sort of major impact on two things — one, adding to the labor market in terms of manufacturing; two, making sure that we are also having an impact in terms of the products that we are producing,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of the Millcreek School District.

“We are currently working on a number of contracts producing for companies large and small here in Pennsylvania and around the country,” said Dr. Roberts continued.

The money will also go towards workforce material for students going into a manufacturing career.