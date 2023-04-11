A local high school student is back in the spotlight after making a remarkable recovery.

Zach Yeager of McDowell High School was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome which attacks the nervous system. The young actor had just starred in McDowell’s student play when he was rushed to the hospital.

Yeager was on a ventilator for more than a month. He had to learn how to walk and eat again and was told he would likely need a wheelchair.

Now one year later, Zach is back on stage singing and dancing.

“Last year, when this was all happening, my mom and I would talk about it…We didn’t think I would be able to even be here at all, like we thought we were starting this school year in a wheelchair, maybe not even starting the school year. I was able to come back with a cane, which is not what you want to start your senior year with, but it’s still way better than not being able to start at all,” said Yeager.

Yeager is directing and starring in the school musical “Prom” at the end of this month.