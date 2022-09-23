A teacher at a local high school is being hailed a hero after saving a student’s life during lunch.

Brandon Edwards, a technology education teacher at McDowell High School, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student after he started choking in the cafeteria.

Edwards said other students sprang into action to help the student, but he noticed the student’s face becoming more red.

That is when the teacher responded after assessing the situation.

He told us his response was simple, it’s what he was trained to do.

“One of the great things our school district does is they do a very great job of preparing us every year, the start of every school year they go through all of our safety protocols and all of our response plans, and prepare us for as much as they can to react in any situation,” said Brandon Edwards, technology education teacher, McDowell High School.

Edwards noted that any time he sees a student in need he wants to try to help them as much as he can.