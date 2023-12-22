(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One local nonprofit received a holiday boost from the Commonwealth to help with the Grow Erie project on Erie’s east side.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) awarded $273,750 to the Minority Community Investment Coalition for their Grow Erie project through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).

The NAP is a tax credit program specifically designed to support projects serving distressed and vulnerable communities, like MCIC’s Grow Erie project. Grow Erie is one of 26 NAP recipients in Erie County.

One of MCIC’s founders said the Commonwealth’s investments shine a light on residents who live in one of the poorest areas in the country and help MCIC leave a long-lasting impact on the community.

“The continued investment by state officials continues to shine a spotlight on the residents that live in one of the poorest census tracts in the country,” said Gary Horton, executive director of the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation and co-founder of MCIC. “By investing in the community, advancing equity, and providing unique agricultural opportunities, Grow Erie will leave a long-lasting impact on our Erie community.

Horton also said Grow Erie serves as a vital first step to rebuilding the east side which he said has suffered from a lack of investment and poverty.

“This project is a vital first step in working to rebuild Erie’s Eastside, an area impacted by disinvestment and poverty for decades. We look forward to continuing working with the state and other funders to realize the vision of a revitalized Buffalo Road corridor,” Horton said.

Grow Erie started construction over the summer with two facilities in Savocchio Opportunity Park to positively affect 20,000 residents in need.

The first is a 17,000-square-foot high-tech greenhouse for growing fish and plants year-round to supply C.A. Curtze Company with market-rate, locally grown fresh greens, micro-greens, live herbs, and rainbow trout.

The second is a 2,500-square-foot community greenhouse open to residents offering a variety of raised beds for growing produce with the necessary equipment for ensuring food safety and the production of clean, healthy food for distribution through neighborhood farmer’s markets.

Business contributors to MCIC’s Grow Erie project include C.A. Curtze Company, ErieBank, Highmark, F.N.B. Corporation, Marquette Savings Bank, Northwest Bank, and UPMC Health Plan.