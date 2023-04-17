It’s been 365 days since a local cafe opened in the Millcreek Mall and the owner said it has been a successful year.

The owner of Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro opened a third location one year ago inside the mall replacing the former Starbucks location.

Pampered Palate originated in Meadville before opening a location in Erie. The owner has loved bringing this Meadville staple to her hometown.

“I think that the holiday helped us — having Black Friday and Christmas brought people to the mall that didn’t realize we were here. We have our main location in Meadville, a lot of people didn’t realize we had a location here in the old Starbucks,” said Jen Bakus, owner, Pampered Palate.

Bakus hopes to broaden their services next year by catering to customers in the Erie area.