Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service.

Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away.

She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a white floral pattern, and purple and blue sneakers.

Caffas is missing from a residence at the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township.

On Wednesday, over 180 members of the Meadville community gathered at New Beginnings Church of God for uplifting songs followed by a prayer service.

A group called “WOW,” that Candice is part of, was in attendance to send prayers of hope for their friend. The group consists of individuals with special needs and circumstances.

Local fire departments, search and rescue teams, the Crawford County SCUBA team and members of the public held multiple searches for a week attempting to locate Caffas.

Organized large-scale search efforts were halted by PSP on July 23.

Now, grassroot efforts to bring Candice Caffas home are being made by volunteer groups and even from people out of state.

Caffas’ caretaker says the search for her continues and is now a widespread effort.

“We are almost nationally known now. We’ve had people from Alaska clear down to Hawaii advertising and talking about looking for Candice, so that’s huge for us. The more we get out, the higher percentage that we’re going to find her faster,” said Stacy Cummings, caretaker of Candace Caffas.

Cummings said this is the biggest prayer service the church has held so far.