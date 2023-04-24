One local man shared his emotional story of survival after receiving a life-saving heart transplant.

In 2018, Ron Kennedy received news that he needed a new heart after his mechanical heart started having complications.

“And they told me that I needed a new heart, and basically, we prayed about it. Ten days later we got the call to get the heart transplant,” said Ron Kennedy, heart transplant recipient.

Now, the Meadville native shared his journey that saved his life.

“The thing that I noticed when I woke up after transplant, somebody ended up passing away, a young man, and I mourned for quite a while for his parents,” said Kennedy.

He reached out to the family with the help of the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) and said they provided generosity in a time of heartache and sorrow. CORE’s mission is to save and heal through organ donation.

“That personal connection makes it real. Knowing that there are people on the transplant waiting list, praying every day for that life-saving gift, hearing that, hearing about their prayers and also hearing from the families of those donors, they think this is miracle — their loved one lives on,” said Christie Ryan, CORE.

To celebrate National Donate Life Month, hospitals across the countryside donate life flags and fly them all month long. Nationally, there are over 100,000 people that are waiting for their life-saving transplant.

One organ donor can save eight lives.