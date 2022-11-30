A Meadville veteran is receiving the gift of mobility this holiday season — an all-terrain wheelchair from Freedom Alliance.

Briaunna Malone was live from the control room with more on the efforts from the company and what the veteran is saying.

Staff Sgt. Herbert Thomas is thanking his family and Freedom Alliance as he looks forward to returning to his favorite outdoor activities.

Staff Sgt. Thomas is a veteran who served in Iraq and suffered a spinal injury during wartime. As a result, he faces challenges while walking long distances.

Thomas is now receiving help from Freedom Alliance with an all-terrain wheelchair.

“It’s going to get through the mud, the sleet, the snow, wherever he wants to go, and be able to help him enjoy the activities that he loves so much,” said Tom Kilgannon, president, Freedom Alliance.

Thomas tells us what he is most looking forward to now that he has new wheels to get him around.

“That’s the first thing, I want to go hunting and fishing. I got all my poles, and my lines need to be stretched out and reeled out. I need to get everything ready for that,” said Herbert Thomas, Staff Sgt.(ret.).

The president of Freedom Alliance says the all-terrain wheelchairs are beneficial for veterans going through rehabilitation.

“You want veterans to get out of the house, get into the outdoors, and enjoy the sunshine. But when they have limitations on their ability to walk from point A to point B on uneven terrains, they need the help and assistance of a chair like this,” said Kilgannon.

Thomas says he credits his daughter for him receiving help, and told us his experience before the wheelchair.

“She had to help me several times out of the woods and I had enough, so I started calling around. And everybody saying I had to miss a limb, I had to miss a limb, and finally Freedom Alliance stepped up and said ‘we’ll help you,'” said Thomas.

Thomas says he would recommend Freedom Alliance to any veteran looking to get back to their every day life and enjoy the outdoors.

“I don’t mind helping at all. First thing I’d do is ask them to do is ask them to call Freedom Alliance,” said Thomas. “Freedom Alliance is the first people who actually talk to the veteran, care about the veteran, really care.”

Thomas says the wheelchair will be put to good use as he is always looking for an activity to do.