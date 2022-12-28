Meals on Wheels is delivering holiday dinners to members of the community, and a donation from the First Energy Foundation is making this possible.

Meals on Wheels volunteers have been delivering holiday prime rib dinners to seniors and adults with disabilities in the area. One volunteer said it feels great to give back.

“I’ve been doing it for nine years. I enjoy doing it. It gets me out of the house,” said Ron Baumgart, volunteer.

“My volunteers are the only human contact our clients receive, so not only are you feeling good about yourself and your community but you are truly making someone’s day,” said Mary Beth Ford, coordinator, Meals on Wheels.

There is still a need for more Meals on Wheels volunteers. If you would like to help out, you can learn more on their website.