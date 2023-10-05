Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another partnership with the Erie Otters will bring the excitement of hockey to young fans and families next week.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum has partnered with the team to bring an Erie Otters Meet ‘n Greet on Monday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Admission to the children’s museum will allow guests to get up close and personal with their favorite hockey stars.

In addition to the meet ‘n greet, visitors will have the chance to play knee hockey with the Erie Otters!

But that’s not all — the Experience Children’s Museum is also introducing a “Kid of the Game” promotion throughout the home hockey games this season. When attending home games at the Erie Insurance Arena, young fans can win a $5 gift card to the museum.

Purchase your Erie Otters’ tickets by heading to their website.