A mental wellness center is celebrating the start of National Nurses Week with a free event.

This Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Presque Isle Mind-Body Wellness Center is inviting nurses to their facility.

The center would like to treat nurses with a day filled with relaxation.

Their holistic practitioners are offering a variety of services that include sound healing, mini reiki sessions, meditation, and much more.

A clinical herbalist and a nutritionist will also be available for all your herbal or nutrition needs.

“The nurses, their jobs are so physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding that sometimes they don’t put themselves first enough, they kind of get put on the back burner. So we want to give them that day of rest and relaxation that they so deserve and help them put themselves first,” said Heather McClenahan, office manager, Presque Isle Mind-Body Wellness.

National Nurses Week kicks off Saturday, May 6 and runs through May 12.