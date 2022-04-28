A local group has been named a finalist in a national competition with $25,000 on the line.

The Mercy Center for Women provides transitional housing and services for homeless women and children.

The center is now one of 200 finalists for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist initiative, and they are asking for your vote. That’s because the top 100 vote-getters each receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

The Mercy Center’s “Care and Feeding of Our Neighbors” project is in the running for a community garden at the Mercy Anchor Community Center, which is located in the former Holy Rosary School.

You can vote 10 times a day through May 6.

The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 4,000 submissions.

To vote for the Mercy Center for Women, click here.