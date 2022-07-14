A major grant is awarded to a nonprofit working to empower women.

The Erie Women’s Fund awarded $100,000 to the Mercy Center for Women.

The money will go toward the Mercy Center’s W.E.A.R Program.

It will help offer GED and job readiness classes to women at the center as well as learning opportunity for kids through the expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

“Mom goes one way, child goes another way and they meet at the end and get to share each other’s day with one another. This incredible opportunity will really impact lives and change the future for the work that we do,” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director at Mercy Center for Women.

The Mercy Center for Women was chosen from a list of at least 30 applicants.