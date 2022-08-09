Mercyhurst faculty and staff held a weeding day for their Tiny Forest project.

The 649 trees in this small area were planted by nearly 30 students and is based on Japanese gardens.

According to a Mercyhurst biologist, planting trees in such a tight vicinity will reduce flooding that the area receives.

On Aug. 9, staff members weeded and mulched the forest grounds ahead of the start of the semester.

“The idea is you plant high density native trees that attract a lot of native insects. That then attracts a lot of native birds and native wildlife, and you have a three-dimensional green space in the city. This is the first one that we’re aware of at any university campus in Pennsylvania,” said Chris Donlac, Biology Professor at Mercyhurst University.

Mercyhurst hopes that after three years of care, the forest will begin looking after itself naturally.