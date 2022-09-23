Mercyhurst Prep students, faculty and staff are out lending a helping hand in the Erie community for “Mercy Day.”

Mercy Day celebrates the founding of the first “House of Mercy.”

Each year the students, faculty and staff participate in a variety of service projects. On Friday, a senior homeroom organized the bookshelves at the Neighborhood Art House.

After the pandemic cancelled the past couple years of this event, one senior said she is excited to be out in the community celebrating Mercy Day.

“Today’s an opportunity for us to just kind of get out of our day-to-day life and have a way to give back. Just like the students and faculty heard this morning, mercy’s been given to us, so we’re trying to give back in some small way,” said Regina Ranney, Spanish teacher.

“It’s amazing because we haven’t been able to do this because of COVID, so finally being able to get back and put our name out there, and learn more about it is really amazing,” said Kirsten Kneidinger, senior.

Other projects are being done at the Erie Playhouse and the Booker T. Washington Center.