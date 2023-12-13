Students at one local university are creating products to help new American refugees.

Mercyhurst University developed products to support the Multicultural Community Resource Center (MCRC) and its mission.

MCRC’s mission is to promote the development, empowerment and advancement of all people while also preserving their cultural identity.

The students created Erie-themed products including coloring books and coffee cup sleeves.

“I’m always on board for helping out the community, getting donations and using our skills that we are learning in college to provide for our community and expand,” said Ella Kloss, Mercyhurst University student.

The project is to celebrate and prepare for MCRC’s 50th anniversary in 2025.